Persons with disabilities seek free house site pattas

April 18, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Persons with disabilities at the Erode Collectorate to submit a petition on Tuesday.

Persons with disabilities at the Erode Collectorate to submit a petition on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

 Urging the district administration to provide free house site pattas, members of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) submitted a petition to the district administration here on Tuesday.  

Led by its district president T. Savithiri, members said that with a meagre income they were unable to pay house rent and hence they were demanding free house site pattas for many years now. “Despite submitting petitions, our demands are not met,” they said. Members said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced that differently-abled persons would be given free house site pattas. But were yet to receive house site pattas, they claimed.  

  

