Persons with disabilities seek free house site pattas in Erode

August 14, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Persons with disabilities stage a sit-in-protest on the Collectorate premises in Erode on Monday.

Persons with disabilities stage a sit-in-protest on the Collectorate premises in Erode on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

 

Stating that their repeated petitions to the district administration seeking free house site patta for 43 persons were yet to be fulfilled, members of the Tamil Nadu Maatruthiranaligalin Vazhvurimai Nala Sangangalin Kootamaippu, staged a sit-in-protest on the Collectorate premises, here on Monday. 

Led by federation president R. Rajarathinam and secretary R. Dhanapal, members said they were seeking free house sites and pattas and had submitted petitions to four District Collectors in the last seven years. Except for an inquiry by a Revenue Divisional Officer, nothing materialised as their demand was yet to be fulfilled. They said they had submitted petitions on June 26, 2023, to the District Collector and the Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy seeking house sites. They claim they are yet to receive any reply. Considering their genuine demand, steps should be taken urgently to issue free house site pattas, they added. Officials held talks with them and pacified them. 

