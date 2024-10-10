Personal enmity reason for assault on AIADMK functionary in Coimbatore: police

The assault by two persons on a functionary of the AIADMK near Kuniyamuthur in Coimbatore on Tuesday was due to personal enmity between the former and the latter.

Coimbatore City Police posted on ‘X’ that the two men assaulted N. Raja, 46, alias ‘Junior’ Raja, who holds the post of the joint secretary of AIADMK’s youth wing in Coimbatore south, in connection with an incident that took place in January.

The statement from the police came as a rejoinder to a post from Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami on ‘X’, which condemned the assault on the party functionary.

Mr. Palaniswami stated in his post that the law and order situation deteriorated in the present government while circulation of drugs, crimes against women and children, assault on leaders and functionaries of political parties escalated. It said that Mr. Raja had mobilised party workers for the human chain protest on Tuesday and he was attacked by two men with sickles the same evening at B.K. Pudur near Kuniyamuthur.

The post further said that circulation of drugs, including ganja, was rampant near colleges and places stayed by students at Kuniyamuthur, where many private colleges function, as per news reports. News reports suggested that Mr. Raja could have been assaulted due to the above and due to politics, Mr. Palaniswami’s post said.

The post by the police said that there was no involvement of drugs or political motives in the incident. Two men involved in the assault were arrested within five hours.