Personal distancing flouted at vegetable market

Despite 20 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the district and personal distancing insisted to prevent spread of the disease, people continue to overcrowd the vegetable and fruit market that functions in the corporation’s central bus stand here.

The wholesale market functions from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day while the retail market functions from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on the premises. On the first two days, personal distancing was insisted and police personnel were also present to monitor the crowd. However, on Monday and Tuesday, people started thronging the market in large numbers and no personal distancing was maintained, both by the people and shopkeepers. Most of the shopkeepers were found sitting near to each other selling the vegetables while they were also found to be moving in the crowd. “All the arrangements and rules of purchase were flouted and we fear that it is a place where the virus could spread easily”, said Mohan Ram of Sampath Nagar, who returned without purchasing vegetable. He said that though policemen were mere spectators on the premises, the responsibility is with the public to maintain personal distancing of at least one metre from others.

At any given time over 500 people had gathered at the market for purchasing without maintaining personal distancing which is a major concern.