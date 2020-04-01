Person who attended meet quarantined

One person, who had returned on March 23 from the headquarters of Tablighi Jamaat in Nizammudin in Delhi has been quarantined along with his family members here. His swab sample has been collected and sent for COVID–19 test. The person, however, has been asymptomatic without any manifest symptoms upon arrival eight days ago, said Collector S. Prabhakar to The Hindu. Yet, the person along with the family members have been asked to remain in home quarantine for the next 14 days.

A total of 20 persons from the district had attended the event.

Of them, 18 had attended in early February and returned to the district between February 8 and 10. They have completed 30 days now without any symptoms. However, they too have been asked to be confined to their homes. One participant from the district had remained in Delhi, Dr. Prabhakar said.

Police have registered a FIR against a person for jumping quarantine. “All of those quarantined in the district are being monitored by the local panchayat officials, revenue and police.”

One of the quarantined persons was seen strolling outside the house, and the authorities were alerted. A FIR has been registered against the person,” the Collector said.

The Tablighi participants aside, the administration has identified 58 persons, who had arrived from Gujarat to various mosques in Krishanagiri fo religious studies. The persons were identified and were asked to be quarantined in the respective mosques itself.