Persisting pollution in Noyyal river continues to threaten livelihood, farmers lament

July 24, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST

TIRUPPUR: Farmers depending on Noyyal river water, particularly those in the downstream of Samalapuram in Tiruppur district lament that they have been left high and dry due to the unsuitability of the water for cultivation, due to “surreptitious” discharge of untreated effluents by industries.

There are gaps in the enforcement of the 2011 order of the High Court for enforcing Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) rule for industries, by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), they charged.

The TNPCB was entrusted with the responsibility of enforcing the ‘polluter pays’ principle in 1996 following a Public Interest Litigation filed in the High Court by a farmers’ association. The High Court directed the TNPCB to ensure the setting up of IETPs (Integrated Effluent Treatment Plant) and CETPs (Common Effluent Treatment Plant).

Farmers’ associations have been repeatedly complaining to the district administration at the periodic grievance redressal meetings that many industries continue to bypass the ZLD regulation due to the high cost of setting up an IETP that has reverse osmosis.

If there is any cause for little solace, it is the relatively reduced quantum of discharge due to the closure of several small-scale textile units due to the weak demand for garment exports.

Originating in the Velliangiri hills, the Noyyal river flows through Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Karur and Erode districts before joining the Cauvery River at Kodumudi in Erode district. Orathupalayam Dam, which was constructed in 1992 downstream of the Tiruppur industrial area was originally constructed to store flood waters of the Noyyal and irrigate about 500 acres in Erode district and 10,375 acres in Karur district (via a feeder canal to the Aathupalayam reservoir).

However, Orathupalayam dam water is no longer being used as a dependable source of irrigation, the farmers say.

Citing scientific studies, a farmer in Thengammankoil village located near the Dam complained that the discharged effluent containing detergent, caustic soda and hydrogen peroxide and other toxic chemicals has contaminated other water bodies linked to the river as well.

A water quality analysis carried out by a research team of TNAU a year back showed that presence of heavy metals such as zinc, copper, cadmium and lead was above the maximum permissible limits of CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board) standards for drinking water in India.

Dismissing charges of pollutants, TNPCB sources said a flying squad led by an official in the rank of Environmental Engineer constantly keeps checking the TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) level.

“We keep recording the TDS level at frequent intervals and there is no cause for apprehension. The ZLD regulation is being enforced strictly,” a senior official claimed.

