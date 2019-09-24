Coimbatore

‘Perseverance key to success in civil services exam’

From left to right) D. Divya (left), Officer – Trainee, Indian Police Service with Baby Shakila, Principal, Sri Krishna Arts and Science College, at the 10th edition of Future India guest lecture series on Monday.

From left to right) D. Divya (left), Officer – Trainee, Indian Police Service with Baby Shakila, Principal, Sri Krishna Arts and Science College, at the 10th edition of Future India guest lecture series on Monday.  

Perseverance and persistence are the keys to clear Union Public Service Commission exams, said D.Divyaa, an IPS officer trainee, at the 10th edition of the Future India Club guest lecture series organised by The Hindu and KPR IAS Academy at the Sri Krishna College of Arts and Science here on Monday.

Divya said that patience and self-belief is very important to achieve our goals.

“It is not how much time we spend on studying that matters, but it is that how productive we utilise the time and study is what actually matters. It is very important to be selective in the sources we choose to study. With minimal sources and maximum revision, it is easier to clear the exams,” said Divya, who recently cleared UPSC and allotted IPS.

She said that in the UPSC learning process there is nothing called failure at all, because it will teach us everything in this world and also who we are in this world. Divya also advised the students to spread and absorb positivity and to ignore negativity and negative people where ever they go.

The lecture was followed by an interactive session. The queries were largely answered by Rajkumar, co-ordinator of KPR IAS academy and Divya. The students, who came up with best questions, were rewarded with gift vouchers from Naturals beauty parlor and pen drives from Galaxy computers. Baby Shakila, principal of Sri Krishna College of Arts and Science, participated in the event.

