Permits of three school vehicles revoked in Dharmapuri

The Road Transport Department revoked the permits of three school vehicles here over safety defaults.

With the reopening of schools, all schools have been directed to produce the vehicles used to transport students for inspection. A district level inter-departmental committee is set up each year with the related line departments including the Road Transport Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Chief Education Officer, District Education Officer, Motor Vehicles Inspector to oversee the process of inspecting school vehicles for safety compliance.

This year, the inspection is being carried out under the Dharmapuri Road Transport Officer and Palacodde Road Transport Officer. A total of 204 school vehicles were inspected of which permits of three vehicles were revoked for safety defaults. About 22 vehicles were flagged for minor defects and they were told to rectify them before being reproduced for inspection. Collector K. Shanthi supervised the inspection at the circuit house grounds.

The Road Transport Department has been directed to ensure the school vehicles were in compliance with the safety protocols outlined by the government. The critical safety installations that were subjected to inspection included emergency exit, CCTV camera, GPS, fire extinguisher, hand brake, First Aid, level of the foot board and strength of the vehicle floor among others.

The Fire and Rescue Services conducted an orientation to drivers and conductors of school vehicles on the usage of extinguisher. The Road Transport Officers demonstrated the effective use of hand brakes and safe driving protocols to the drivers.

The district administration warned that any school vehicle found plying and transporting students without being inspected would be seized and action taken against the concerned. The inspection will continue till the end of this month.