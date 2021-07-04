Permit wind mills aged 20-25 years to bank excess energy generated, says SIMA

COIMBATORE

04 July 2021 22:46 IST

The Southern India Mills’ Association (SIMA) has appealed to the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) to continue to permit wind energy generators to deposit (bank) the excess wind energy generated by windmills aged 20 years or 25 years.

In a memorandum to the Tangedco Chairman and Managing Director, the association said that wind mills, especially those installed by wind energy generators for captive power consumption, that are aged 20 to 25 years, were told in May that they would not be allowed to bank the excess energy generated.

Advertising

Advertising

After the introduction of digital system and recording of the generation and consumption through the Tangedco portal, every consumer having wind energy can deposit the excess generation, after adjusting the current consumption with the generation. When some of the association members tried to enter the data, the excess generation data was shown as lapsed in May, this year.

Since 2012, the Tangedco has been emphasising on withdrawal of the banking facility for wind energy generators.

In January 28 this year, the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity held that the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission should not change the rules on banking facility without undertaking a study based on proper data.

It is also relevant to note that the Wind Tariff Order of the Commission normally have two parts. The first part is with regard to fixation of wind tariff based on several parameters and the second part is related to banking facilities and other charges. “It is relevant to note that the Commission so far arrived at the wind tariff for the wind mills based on the life of the wind mills either at 20 years or 25 years i.e., while fixing the tariff, the Commission considered the life span of wind mills either as 20 years or 25 years,” the association said.

There is no correlation between the life of wind mills and banking facility, it added.