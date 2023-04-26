‘Permit athletes to use school grounds, PRS grounds for practising instead of Gandhipuram flyover’

April 26, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore district administration and the city police have been asked to explore the possibility of using school grounds and Police Recruits School (PRS) grounds for athletes for practising instead of allowing them to use the Gandhipuram flyover.

The suggestion came from a resident of Cheran ma Nagar after the city police sought public opinion on reserving Gandhipuram flyover from 5.30 a.m. to 8 a.m,. for athletes to practise, due to the maintenance works being carried out at the Nehru Stadium. The police also shared a QR code for voting.

N.R. Ravisankar, an RTI activist and Head and Associate Professor of Mathematics (Retired) of CBM College, wrote to the City Police Commissioner that Gandhipuram flyover is meant for 24-hour traffic.

Mr. Ravisankar, who voted against reserving the flyover for athletes and runners, suggested that the PRS grounds could be recommended to runners and athletes for practising.

He also suggested that the District Collector can instruct aided, private, government and the Corporation schools to spare their playgrounds for runners and athletes till works at the stadium are completed.

According to him, the purpose of the bridge will be totally defeated if the public vote in favour reserving Gandhipuram flyover for athletes and runners in the morning. It was not fair to close the bridge for this purpose. Athletes and runners could have submitted a petition to the Collector to provide alternative arrangements for them, he added.