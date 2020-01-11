‘Permission must for jallikattu’

The Jallikattu Coordination Committee convened under District Collector S. Prabhakar at the Collectorate here on Friday.

Speaking at the meeting, Dr. Prabhakar underlined the interdepartmental coordination over grant of permission for the conduct of erudhattam. A written request along with an affidavit stating that the organising committee shall be responsible and accountable for the jallikattu event must be submitted. The affidavit should enclose insurance coverage through a nationalised insurance company.

The organisers should also enclose a schematic layout of the jallikattu event along with consent copy from the Department of Animal Husbandry. Criminal cases would be initiated if the events were conduct without permission. A joint team comprising Revenue, Health, Animal Husbandry, Fire Service, Police should coordinate the event. The event will be supervised by animal welfare activists. Police should ensure adequate force at the venue.