Permission denied for showering petals during Darbar relase

The district administration has denied permission for use of helicopter to shower petals during the release of Rajinikanth’s movie Darbar on January 9 at a multiplex cinema on Meyyanur Road. An order issued by Collector S.A. Raman on Tuesday said that report by the Salem City Police and Revenue Divisional Offcier mentioned that use of helicopter would lead to traffic congestion and cause inconvenience to the public.

Earlier, Communist Party of India (Marxist) has urged the district administration not to accord permission for the event. A member of Rajinikanth’s fan club submitted a petition to the Collector stating that a Bengaluru-based private company has been roped in to shower flowers between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on the fans in front of the cinema. C. Maran, Revenue Divisional Officer, Salem, has asked the Salem West Tahsildar to inspect the spot and submit a report.

The letter sent by RDO on January 2 went viral on the social media on Monday causing opposition among the public as N. Praveen Kumar, Urban Secretary, Committee Party of India (Marxist), Salem North City, submitted petition to the Collector here on Tuesday seeking a ban on the proposed event. Since flyover work is in progress in the city, buses from New Bus Stand pass through Meyyanur Road keeping the entire stretch busy throughout the day.