Permission cancelled for campaign vehicle

Erode

27 March 2021 00:14 IST

Election officials on Friday cancelled the permission given for the campaign vehicle of Independent candidate Thoppu N. Venkatachalam, for fitting LED screens.

The former minister and dissident AIADMK MLA, who was denied party ticket in the ensuing Assembly election, is contesting as an Independent in Perundurai constituency and was allotted coconut grove symbol. His campaign vehicle was stopped by flying squad members at Uthukuli in Tiruppur. On verfication of documents, it was found that he had obtained permission only for vehicle campaign and not for LED campaign. Later, the permission given to him for vehicle campaign was cancelled.

