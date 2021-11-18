Permanent solution will be found for Chennai’s rain-related issues: Minister

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru inspecting the progress of TWAD schemes in Salem district on Thursday.

SALEM

18 November 2021 23:26 IST

A permanent solution would be found for rain-related issues in Chennai, said Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru here on Thursday.

Mr. Nehru told presspersons steps had been taken for remedial measures in Chennai. Motor pumps had been kept ready at all places to drain stagnant rainwater, and officials and MLAs were undertaking relief works. He added that Smart City scheme was not properly implemented in Chennai and drains had not been constructed in all places.

The Chief Minister had formed a committee to study the effects of rain in Chennai and it would be conducted at 166 places, Mr. Nehru said.

The Minister received petitions from the public and distributed welfare assistance to beneficiaries. He said measures had been taken to redress the grievances at the earliest.

Mr. Nehru along with Collector S. Karmegham, MLAs and MP visited Pavalathanur Sri Lankan refugee camp and distributed welfare assistance to the inmates. He also visited Poolampatti and reviewed the progress of the combined water supply scheme being implemented at ₹ 652.84 crore.