Permanent solution to water logging at Lanka Corner in Coimbatore soon: Minister

November 10, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared and works will commence in three months to have a permanent solution to water logging at Lanka Corner in Coimbatore city.

After inspecting the areas affected by rain, Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru told press persons on Friday the railways had also promised space on its premises to take measures to prevent water stagnation at Lanka Corner.

Six high power pumps would be brought from Chennai to pump out water at underpasses in Coimbatore city. Regarding water entering houses in some areas in the city, he said the city received heavy rain after nearly three decades. Officials would prepare DPRs to arrive at permanent solutions wherever needed.

