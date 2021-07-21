Permanent solution to pollution will be worked out: Minister

Erode

21 July 2021 00:19 IST

Shutting down units is not the way out, says Muthusamy

With textile processing units continuing to discharge untreated effluents into canals that enter River Cauvery, Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy said a permanent solution would be found to the problem. Closing down polluting units was, however, not the solution.

The Minister told mediapersons that while pollution in the Cauvery, Kalingarayan Canal and other canals affected the people, industries too should not be affected. Steps were being taken to implement projects that would solve the pollution issue, he said.

After laying the foundation for new buildings that would be built at ₹32.39 crore at Nethaji Vegetable Market, he said a model vegetable market, which would be the biggest in the State, would be established here.

District Collector H. Krishnanunni and Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan were present.

The Minister said the government’s move to establish a textile university in the district was held up owing to non-availability of land.

He said encroachers of water bodies would be moved out only after ensuring alternative houses were available for them.