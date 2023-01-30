Permanent sheds to be set up to mitigate negative human-elephant interactions in O’Valley in Gudalur forest division

January 30, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Permanent sheds are to be set up in five locations in O’Valley in Gudalur forest division to permanently station Forest Department staff and kumki elephants to help mitigate human-elephant negative interactions in the region.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Field Director of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) and Conservator of Forests (Nilgiris), D. Venkatesh, said that O’Valley was a key elephant corridor that is used by elephants entering Tamil Nadu from Kerala to reach Mudumalai, Bandipur and Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve.

“This migratory path is used since time immemorial,” said Mr. Venkatesh, who along with the District Forest Officer (Gudalur), Kommu Omkaram and Nilgiris Collector S.P.Amrith briefed reporters about the plan to mitigate negative interactions between elephants and people following an accidental elephant attack in the region that led to the death of a person on Saturday.

Mr. Venkatesh said that infrastructure was required to successfully conduct elephant driving operations. He said that till date, there had been no such infrastructure available where forest staff could stay.

“O’Valley is a horseshoe shaped valley wedged between Gudalur and Nadugani ranges. We checked the data from the last five years as to where the maximum number of negative interactions have occurred,” said Mr. Venkatesh. The regions were Othapaadai, Soondimalai, Periyasholai, Barwood and Naickenpalayam, and that sheds were nearing completion at three places.

The Conservator of Forests said that the facilities available at the elephant camp will be made available in O’Valley, with kumkis and forest staff stationed there. Each shed would comprise a “station” encompassing a 5-6 km radius.

The Forest Department will collect details of local residents, workers and estate owners in each station and conduct a meeting with them.

Mr. Amrith said that a meeting will be held with estate owners and the Labour Department to enforce work timings at the estate when elephant movement is less and visibility is better.

Mr. Venkatesh also said that there were only 25 anti-poaching watchers available inside the Gudalur division, with efforts under way to increase the number to 40 personnel. “Each station will also get their own vehicle,” he said.

Feasibility of early warning systems and sound deterrent systems that will deter wild elephants from entering human habitations are also being studied, added officials. Also present at the meeting was district Superintendent of Police S. Prabhakaran.