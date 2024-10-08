GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Permanent office for CoP commissioned in Tiruppur

Updated - October 08, 2024 07:52 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau
The new office of the Commissioner of Police, Tiruppur, which was inaugurated on Monday.

The new office of the Commissioner of Police, Tiruppur, which was inaugurated on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPL

: The permanent building to house the office of Commmissioner of Police was commissioned on Monday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the building through video-conference, fulfilling a long-pending need of the local body with 60 wards spanning 159.35 square km.

After its upgrade into Corporation in 2008, the local body’s jurisdiction encompassed several adjoining erstwhile adjoining local bodies including Nallur and Velampalayam municipalities, and Andipalayam, Chettipalayam, Mannarai, Murugampalaym, Muthanampalayam, Nerupherichal, Thottipalayam, and Veerapandi village panchayats.

The post of Commissioner of Police was created during 2013, and the office started functioning from a rented building at Sirupooluvapatti on the city outskirts.

The 50,874 sq ft five-storey building has been established at a cost of ₹15 crore on 2.24 acres of land along Avinashi Road, making policing tasks much easier.

The office will start functioning in a full-fledged manner from the new building by this weekend, police sources said.

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan took part in the inaugural function along with District Collector T. Christuraj, Commissioner of Police S. Lakshmi, and Superintendent of Police, Tiruppur Rural, Abishek Gupta, MP K. Subbarayan, Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar, and MLA K. Selvaraj.

Published - October 08, 2024 07:51 pm IST

