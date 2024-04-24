GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Permanent Lok Adalat slaps ₹ 20,000 fine on Chief Education Officer, Coimbatore

April 24, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Permanent Lok Adalat in Coimbatore has ordered the Chief Education Officer, Coimbatore, to pay a fine of ₹20,000 for not responding to notices served by the Adalat with regard to the grievance of a retired teacher.

G. Narayanan, chairman of the Permanent Lok Adalat, issued the order on Wednesday, directing the CEO to pay the fine to the Madras High Court Chief Justice Relief Fund.

A release said the Permanent Lok Adalat received a petition from retired teacher Balasundaram (74) of Sulur, regarding non-payment of incentive.

The adalat sent two notices to the CEO regarding the petition, directing the official to appear before it and give an explanation. However, the official did not appear before the adalat even after receiving the notices, the release said.

When the petition was heard again on Wednesday, the adalat directed the CEO to pay ₹20,000 to the Chief Justice Relief Fund within two weeks.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.