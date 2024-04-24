Permanent Lok Adalat slaps ₹ 20,000 fine on Chief Education Officer, Coimbatore

April 24, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Permanent Lok Adalat in Coimbatore has ordered the Chief Education Officer, Coimbatore, to pay a fine of ₹20,000 for not responding to notices served by the Adalat with regard to the grievance of a retired teacher.

G. Narayanan, chairman of the Permanent Lok Adalat, issued the order on Wednesday, directing the CEO to pay the fine to the Madras High Court Chief Justice Relief Fund.

A release said the Permanent Lok Adalat received a petition from retired teacher Balasundaram (74) of Sulur, regarding non-payment of incentive.

The adalat sent two notices to the CEO regarding the petition, directing the official to appear before it and give an explanation. However, the official did not appear before the adalat even after receiving the notices, the release said.

When the petition was heard again on Wednesday, the adalat directed the CEO to pay ₹20,000 to the Chief Justice Relief Fund within two weeks.