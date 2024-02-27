Permanent Lok Adalat directs Coimbatore Corporation to pay ₹20,000 for delay in road works

February 27, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Permanent Lok Adalat in Coimbatore has ordered the Coimbatore Corporation to pay ₹20,000 for causing delay in laying a road at Singanallur.

G. Narayanan, chairman of the Permanent Lok Adalat, issued the order on Monday, directing the civic body to pay the amount to the Madras High Court Chief Justice Relief Fund.

A release said the Permanent Lok Adalat received a petition seeking re-laying of damaged roads in ward 61 at Singanallur. Though the civic body had submitted before the Adalat that the works would be completed by February 23, it sought additional time stating that Suez India had dug up the roads for laying drinking water pipelines. Based on this, the Adalat gave additional time for the works, it said.

When the petition was heard again on Monday, the Corporation further sought time to complete the works. However, the Adalat declined the request and directed the civic body to pay ₹20,000 to the Chief Justice Relief Fund within two weeks, said the release.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Adalat ordered that the Corporation could recover the sum from the contractor or Suez India or from both of them for causing the delay in repairing the damaged roads.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.