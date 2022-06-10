Permanent housing for underprivileged people inaugurated in Gudalur 

Forest Minister K. Ramachandran giving order copy of the newly built houses to a beneficiary at a function in Udhagamandalam on Friday. The Nilgiris Collector S.P. Amrith is in the picture. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

More than 200 independent houses constructed by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board at ₹17.36 crore at Kadasanakolli in Devarshola, Gudalur, were inaugurated on Friday.

Following the inauguration of the houses by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin via video conferencing, Forest Minister K. Ramachandran distributed assistance beneficiaries.

On the occasion, Mr. Ramachandran said the government had been building independent houses for all people in the State since the days of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. As a continuation of the efforts, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had identified locations across the State where houses could be constructed for people without proper housing.

Mr. Ramachandran said the houses in Devarshola were constructed under the “Housing for all” scheme of the Central government’s Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana programme. The funds for the 204 houses amounted to ₹17.36 crore and the construction was undertaken by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, he said. Each house was built at ₹8.51 lakh, with the Centre contributing ₹1.5 lakh per house, and the State government contributing ₹7 lakh.

He said basic facilities such as drinking water and street lights had also been sanctioned. Mr. Ramachandran distributed subsidies amounting to ₹2.10 lakh for building 230 houses in Udhagamandalam, Coonoor, Gudalur and Nelliyalam, where beneficiaries could construct their own houses.