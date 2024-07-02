People who were evacuated from CMC Colony and Narasimha Colony four years ago for the Ukkadam flyover project staged a protest at the Coimbatore Corporation on Tuesday demanding permanent houses.

Around 500 families were moved to temporary houses near the Pullukadu Housing Unit when the flyover work began.

Keerthana, one of the protesters, said “Officials assured us that we will be allotted houses within 18 to 20 months after our lands were acquired for the flyover. We have been displaced since 2017. Initially we were asked to move to tenements in Vellalore, close to the landfill. When we refused, we were moved to Pullukadu.”

Another protester, Kumaresan, said that they were shifted to a temporary camp with no basic facilities. “There is no adequate supply of drinking water. Despite multiple petitions to the District Collector, Mayor, and Corporation Commissioner, no action has been taken to provide basic facilities or allocate new houses,” he said.

In 2020, the Tamil Nadu government ordered the demolition of the old Ukkadam fish market to construct tenements for 492 families. However, the old fish market is still operational with no sign of evacuation, while the newly constructed fish market remains sealed.

A senior official in the civic body said that a dispute between the fishermen’s association at Ukkadam, which contributed to the new fish market project under the ‘Namakku Naame’ scheme, and vendors who refuse to pay the higher rents sought by the association, was causing delay in the project’s commencement.

The official added that a Government Order was required for rent fixation as per current rental guidelines, which would allow operations to commence at the new market.

Sources also indicated that the Corporation had previously proposed permanent dwellings close to the Pullukadu Housing Unit, but this was rejected by the people who wanted to return to their original area of residence.