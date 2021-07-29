Permanent buildings to be constructed for 7,000 ration shops: Periyasamy

Minister for Co-operation I. Periyasamy has said that measures would be taken for constructing permanent buildings for 7,000 ration shops operating in rented buildings. Co-operative credit societies would be developed into multi-service centres, he said.

Mr. Periyasamy along with A. Shanmugasundram, Registrar of Co-operative Societies, District Collector S. Karmegham and other senior officials conducted a review with department officials here on Thursday. Mr. Periyasamy advised officials to disburse more loans to farmers, women self-help groups, education loans, vehicle loans and for youth to start own businesses. The Minister advised societies to make even farmers without land and youngsters aged above 18 members in societies.

Mr. Periyasamy told presspersons that societies had been advised to provide loans to whoever in need and government will provide necessary funds.

He added that 99% of COVID-19 relief kit distribution had been completed and the progress was being monitored. The government was working on a plan regarding number of ration shops that need to be constructed each year. Legislators have raised issues regarding problems in existing buildings. If those buildings are beyond repair, new structures should be constructed for them as well, he said.

On issues in biometric systems in ration shops, Mr. Periyasamy said that he was assessing the problems and it was under trial at the moment. It would be implemented full-fledged soon.

Mr. Periyasamy said that societies had been advised to provide loans for new applicants as well and not just for those who have earlier benefited. He added that co-operative societies would be soon expanded to multi-service centres. Mr. Periysamy said that measures would be taken to make available all medicines at co-operative pharmacies at low cost.

On irregularities that occurred in co-operative banks during demonetisation, Mr. Periyasamy said that officials were inquiring about what happened at co-operative banks and government will take a stand based on it (their report).

On elections to co-operative societies, he said that the Supreme Court recently struck down amendments brought by Central government regarding co-operative societies. Decision will be taken after discussing with legal experts, he said. Mr. Periyasamy said measures were being taken to integrate (digitally) central co-operative banks with societies.

Mr. Periyasamy said that ₹2,500 crore had been provided from State co-operative banks to societies to provide farm loans. He added that appointments to 3,997 vacancies under the department would be filled soon in a transparent manner. The State government would surely implement waiver of gold loans and other poll promises. He said the Opposition’s protest was for political reasons.