Permanent building for law college to come up on Salem-Coimbatore NH

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami handing over the admission card to a candidate for the newly-inaugurated Government Law College in Salem on Monday.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami handing over the admission card to a candidate for the newly-inaugurated Government Law College in Salem on Monday.   | Photo Credit: E_LakshmiNarayanan

Chief Minister Edappadi.K.Palaniswami on Monday said that that a permanent building would be constructed for the Government Law College on Salem-Coimbatore National Highway in a year. Currently, the college has started functioning in a temporary building at Nethimedu

Addressing at the inauguration of the Government Law College here, Mr. Palaniswami

said that considering the increase in number of students to study law, three colleges were inaugurated this year and ₹9.52 crore were allocated for this purpose. He added that Special Officers were also appointed for each college to begin preliminary works.

The Chief Minister said following a request from legislators steps would be taken to expand the Selanaikenpatti flyover to reduce traffic congestion in the area.

Law Minister C.V. Shanmugham also took part in the function.

