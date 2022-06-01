Permanent augmentation of coaches in trains
The Southern Railway, Salem Division has notified permanent augmentation in the following trains running via Podanur, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and Salem.
Train no.22638 Mangalore Central -Chennai Central West Coast Express will be permanently augmented by one sleeper class coach with effect from Wednesday.
Train no.22637 Chennai Central-Mangalore Central West Coast Express will be permanently augmented by one sleeper class coach with effect from Friday.
Train no.12601 Chennai Central-Mangalore Central Mail will be permanently augmented by one sleeper class coach with effect from Thursday.
Train no.12602 Mangalore Central-Chennai Central Mail will be permanently augmented by one sleeper class coach with effect from Friday.
Train no.22641 Thiruvananthapuram-Shalimar bi-Weekly Express will be permanently augmented by one sleeper class coach with effect from Friday.
Train no.22642 Shalimar -Thiruvananthapuram bi-Weekly Express will be permanently augmented by one sleeper class coach with effect from Sunday.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.