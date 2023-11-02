Permanence of AI in all future teaching-learning processes underscored at CII conclave

November 02, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Inevitablility of integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based applications into learning systems in future was highlighted by eminent speakers at the National Higher Education Conclave 2023 hosted by the CII Coimbatore Zone on Thursday.

The seventh edition of the conclave on the theme: Artificial Intelligence and Educational Technology for Transforming Higher Education, involved participation of about 350 faculty members of colleges and universities across the State.

The participants gained insights into adaptation of higher education to emerging technologies, exercising caution to maximise positive impact of the technologies, and making the most of AI for teaching-learning processes.

The inaugural session was addressed by K. Senthil Ganesh, Chairman, CII Coimbatore Zone and Managing Trustee, RVS Group of Institutions; Hari Subramanian, Managing Director, Colruyt India; and Abhilash Misra, Chief Executive Officer, NSE Academy, who delivered the key-note address.

R. Nandhini, Deputy Chairperson, CII Southern Region and Founder Trustee of GRG Trust, launched the portal www.ciieduconnect.in for strengthening industry-institution interdependence.

The portal was meant to improve improve placements, internships, projects, and facilitate faculty in higher educational institutions to gain industry exposure as well as pave the way for industry professionals to share their experiences with students, said S. Balasubramanian, Director, GRG Institutions.

The inaugural session was followed by plenary sessions on ‘AI and EdTech in shaping the future of higher education’, ‘enhancing teaching and learning through AI and EdTech’ and ‘AI for academic administration’.

The conclave concluded with a panel discussion on ‘Student Engagement with AI’. On Friday, the participants will visit GRG Institutions, PSG Institutions and Sri Krishna Institutions for learning best practices.