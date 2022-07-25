Periyar University Registrar arrested on sexual harassment charge

Periyar University Registrar-in-Charge D. Gopi, 48, was on Monday arrested on the charge of sexually harassing one of his students at his official residence in Salem.

Mr. Gopi was staying at the official residence of the Registrar on the university campus. On Sunday night, he lodged a complaint with Karuppur police, claiming that unidentified persons entered his home, attacked him and took away his mobile phone. After that, he was admitted to a private hospital.

Acting on his complaint, the police, as part of the investigation, verified CCTV camera footage from the university premises and noticed a woman and three youths leaving his house.

On Monday, the police identified the 25-year-old woman as a Ph.D student of the university. The three youths were her distant relatives, who had studied with her in school. On being questioned, the woman alleged that the Registrar-in-charge had sexually harassed her, and hence, her relatives had attacked him.

She also lodged a complaint, on the basis of which the police registered a case against Mr. Gopi under Sections 354 (a) and 354 (d) of the IPC and Section 4 of the Women’s Harassment Act. He was later arrested.

On Mr. Gopi’s complaint, the police registered a case against the Ph.D student and her relatives under Sections 448, 323, 392, 397, and 506 (i) of the IPC.

Assistant Commissioner of Police J. Nagarajan told The Hindu that inquiries revealed that the Registrar in-Charge asked the student to come to his residence to discuss her thesis. One of her relatives took her to the residence, and was waiting for her near the engineering college. She later came out of the house and informed him that Mr. Gopi misbehaved with her. He, in turn, called two of his relatives, and they all went to Mr. Gopi’s residence and attacked him, Mr. Nagaraj said.