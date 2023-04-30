Periyar’s name and speech still determining T.N. politics, says Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin

April 30, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Salem

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday said that 50 years since ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy’s death, his name and speech still determined Tamil Nadu politics.

The Minister participated in a conference titled ‘Ithu Tamil Nadu’ (This is Tamil Nadu) organised by the Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) in Salem and spoke about the achievements of Periyar, former Chief Ministers C.N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi.

Tamil Nadu is different from other States. However, other than Tamil Nadu, there are States that are political enemies of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). But, Tamil Nadu is the ideological enemy of BJP, Mr. Udhayanidhi said.

“In my first speech in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, I mentioned ‘Periyar’ as our head coach. While Periyar founded Dravidar Kazhagam, everyone was adding their caste to their name. But, when he died in 1973, people in Tamil Nadu stopped using caste name. The change happened only here and the reason was Periyar,” he said.

In his Assembly speech, Governor R.N. Ravi avoided mentioning the names of Periyar, Anna, Ambedkar, and Kamaraj. But, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin removed the Governor’s speech from the Assembly record. This is self-respect, he said.

Even 50 years after his death, Periyar and his speech still determine Tamil Nadu politics. The people who attacked Periyar for his speech, later thanked him for his service to the people, Mr. Udhayanidhi said.

Treading the path of Periyar, Mr. Stalin implemented the Pudhumai Penn Scheme and free bus travel for women. The upcoming 2024 Parliamentary elections are very important, and the fascists should be sent home, he said.