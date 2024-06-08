ADVERTISEMENT

Periyarist outfit in Coimbatore gifts gold ring engraved with Periyar’s image to CISF constable who slapped Kangana Ranaut

Published - June 08, 2024 08:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

:Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam , a Periyarist organisation based out of Coimbatore, has gifted a gold ring engraved with the photo of the reformist leader to the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) constable who had slapped actress and BJP MP of Mandi Kangana Ranaut, in appreciation of her support for Punjab farmers.

The constable had said she had slapped the actress at the Chandigarh Airport in disgust over the latter’s description of protesting farmers of Punjab as ‘Khalistanis’ as her mother had also taken part in the protests. The constable was placed under suspension.

Describing the constable as a courageous woman who had stood by the farmers, the founder leader of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam Kovai Ramakrishnan said the gold ring engraved with the image of the reformist leader was sent to her as a gift as a token of appreciation.

