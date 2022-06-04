Periyar Varsity withdraws controversial circular

It asked affiliate colleges to curb political activity in campuses

The Periyar University withdrew its controversial circular, which instructed its affiliated colleges to prevent students from involving themselves in political activities.

University Registrar D. Gopi issued a circular dated May 27, based on the order of Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan, to all its affiliated colleges, asking them to curb political activities in their campuses. The circular said colleges should instruct students to concentrate on studies and guide them in this regard.

The circular sparked protests and members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) protested near the Salem Collectorate and submitted a petition against the circular and said it was against Article 19 of the Constitution. Similarly, political parties also condemned the circular. Mr. Jagannathan claimed that the circular was issued based on a circular of the Higher Education Department. However, through another circular, dated June 3, the Periyar University announced that it was withdrawing the earlier circular.

P.B. Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary of the State Platform for Common School System, welcomed the new development.