Periyar varsity Syndicate should not give consent for interviews conducted for two posts: AUT

November 06, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Salem

The Syndicate meeting was held at Periyar University on Monday.

Periyar University conducted interviews for the posts of Registrar and Controller of Examinations (CoE) recently. Many outfits and faculties demanded action against the university administration for allegedly not following the Periyar University Act rules and the University Grants Commission (UGC) rules in conducting the interviews. Similarly, the Association of University Teachers (AUT) claimed that the university did not follow the instructions of the Higher Education Department secretary in conducting the interviews.

On Monday, ahead of the Syndicate meeting, AUT members gathered in front of Periyar University. AUT general secretary M. Krishnaraj told reporters the Syndicate should not give its consent for the interviews conducted for the two posts. Action should be taken against the Vice-Chancellor for ‘running the university on the wrong path’. Steps should be taken to allow college teachers to take part in the interview for the registrar post.

“While a case is pending against a professor regarding his appointment, the university has given him a promotion, and the Syndicate should not accept the promotion file in the meeting. The university should drop action against the university teachers and staff. Based on the inquiry conducted by the State government on alleged irregularities in the university, stern action should be taken against the erring officials. Considering the welfare of students, the university should have a smooth relationship with the government,” Mr. Krishnaraj added.

