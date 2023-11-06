HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Periyar varsity Syndicate should not give consent for interviews conducted for two posts: AUT

November 06, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Association of University Teachers gathered in front of Periyar University in Salem ahead of the Syndicate meeting on Monday.

Members of the Association of University Teachers gathered in front of Periyar University in Salem ahead of the Syndicate meeting on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Syndicate meeting was held at Periyar University on Monday.

Periyar University conducted interviews for the posts of Registrar and Controller of Examinations (CoE) recently. Many outfits and faculties demanded action against the university administration for allegedly not following the Periyar University Act rules and the University Grants Commission (UGC) rules in conducting the interviews. Similarly, the Association of University Teachers (AUT) claimed that the university did not follow the instructions of the Higher Education Department secretary in conducting the interviews.

ALSO READ
Defying Higher Education secretary instruction, Periyar University conducts interviews for Registrar, COE posts

On Monday, ahead of the Syndicate meeting, AUT members gathered in front of Periyar University. AUT general secretary M. Krishnaraj told reporters the Syndicate should not give its consent for the interviews conducted for the two posts. Action should be taken against the Vice-Chancellor for ‘running the university on the wrong path’. Steps should be taken to allow college teachers to take part in the interview for the registrar post.

“While a case is pending against a professor regarding his appointment, the university has given him a promotion, and the Syndicate should not accept the promotion file in the meeting. The university should drop action against the university teachers and staff. Based on the inquiry conducted by the State government on alleged irregularities in the university, stern action should be taken against the erring officials. Considering the welfare of students, the university should have a smooth relationship with the government,” Mr. Krishnaraj added.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.