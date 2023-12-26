ADVERTISEMENT

Periyar University Vice Chancellor arrested in Salem

December 26, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Salem

The Salem City Police came to Periyar University and inquired the Vice Chancellor, arrested him and are investigating him at an undisclosed location

M. Sabari

 R. Jagannathan. Photo: www.periyaruniversity.ac.in

The Periyar University Vice Chancellor, R. Jagannathan, was arrested by the Salem City Police on December 26.

On November 6, the Periyar University administration placed a table agenda in the syndicate meeting to undertake educational programmes in collaboration with a non-government private company, namely the Periyar University Technology Entrepreneurship and Research Foundation (PUTER Foundation).

Union seeks action against Salem Periyar varsity administration

The Association of University Teachers (AUT) alleged that the address of the company is Periyar University. The company has four directors, including the Vice Chancellor R. Jagannathan and registrar (full additional charge) Thangavel. They allegedly did not start this foundation in their official capacities but their personal ones, at the expense of the university’s infrastructure. The AUT also sought action against the directors of the company, including the Vice Chancellor and Registrar.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the legal advisor of the Periyar University Employee Union (PUEU), I. Elangovan, lodged a complaint with Salem City Police Commissioner B. Vijayakumari. In the complaint, Mr. Elangovan alleged that the Periyar University Vice Chancellor and Registrar allegedly misappropriated public funds, acted against the rules by starting the PUTER foundation, which led to the government incurring financial loss.

Meanwhile, in the afternoon, the Salem City Police came to Periyar University and inquired the Vice Chancellor regarding the allegations, arrested him and are investigating him at an undisclosed location.

Sources at Periyar University said that they did not know the reason for the arrest, as the university is already facing various fund misappropriation allegations. Similarly, the committee formed by the State government also inquired regarding the irregularities.

Salem City Police Commissioner B. Vijayakumari was not available for comment.

