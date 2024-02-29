ADVERTISEMENT

Periyar University V-C allows Registrar to retire, ignoring govt. directive to suspend him

February 29, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari

Registrar (full additional charge) K. Thangavel speaking at his farewell function at Periyar University on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Despite a directive from the Higher Education Department to Periyar University Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan to suspend Registrar (full additional charge) K. Thangavel on corruption charges, Mr. Thangavel was allowed to retire on Thursday.

The Association of University Teachers (AUT) said that by allowing Mr. Thangavel to retire, the V-C had challenged an elected government.

An inquiry committee constituted by the government to probe various allegations against Mr. Thangavel had confirmed seven charges, including misappropriate of funds. Consequently, on February 7, Higher Education Department Secretary A. Karthik directed the Vice-Chancellor to suspend Mr. Thangavel. He pointed out that Mr. Thangavel was due to retire on February 29.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Mr. Jagannathan wrote to the department seeking material evidence against Mr. Thangavel. On February 27, the Secretary sent a letter to the V-C with the material evidence enclosed, and instructed him to suspend Mr. Thangavel. 

On Thursday, a farewell function was organised in the Computer Science Department for Mr. Thangavel, who was also head of the department. 

On Wednesday and Thursday, the members of the Periyar University Employees’ Union (PUEU) and the Periyar University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) staged protests against the Vice-Chancellor for not acting against the Registrar. The university administration issued a memo to 33 persons who participated in the protests.

Periyar University Registrar (in-charge) P. Viswanathamurthi issued a memo to PUTA president V. Vaithianathan for participating in the protest, and sought a written explanation in five days.

AUT president M.S. Balamurugan condemned Mr. Jagannathan for his “continuous, utter indifference and apathy” towards directives from the government. He said that the V-C had posed an unlawful challenge to the State.

According to him, it also exposed the V-C’s “double standards” in “victimising” unpreferred teachers such as K. Premkumar, the general secretary of PUTA, “whose illegal and purposely protracted” suspension was nearing completion.

“The AUT urges the State government to immediately remove the V-C, as his challenge to the State should not be tolerated anymore,” Mr. Balamurugan said.

Mr. Jagannathan and Registrar (in-charge) Viswanathamurthi were not available for comment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US