Periyar University V-C allows Registrar to retire, ignoring govt. directive to suspend him

February 29, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari
Registrar (full additional charge) K. Thangavel speaking at his farewell function at Periyar University on Thursday.

Registrar (full additional charge) K. Thangavel speaking at his farewell function at Periyar University on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Despite a directive from the Higher Education Department to Periyar University Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan to suspend Registrar (full additional charge) K. Thangavel on corruption charges, Mr. Thangavel was allowed to retire on Thursday.

The Association of University Teachers (AUT) said that by allowing Mr. Thangavel to retire, the V-C had challenged an elected government.

An inquiry committee constituted by the government to probe various allegations against Mr. Thangavel had confirmed seven charges, including misappropriate of funds. Consequently, on February 7, Higher Education Department Secretary A. Karthik directed the Vice-Chancellor to suspend Mr. Thangavel. He pointed out that Mr. Thangavel was due to retire on February 29.

However, Mr. Jagannathan wrote to the department seeking material evidence against Mr. Thangavel. On February 27, the Secretary sent a letter to the V-C with the material evidence enclosed, and instructed him to suspend Mr. Thangavel. 

On Thursday, a farewell function was organised in the Computer Science Department for Mr. Thangavel, who was also head of the department. 

On Wednesday and Thursday, the members of the Periyar University Employees’ Union (PUEU) and the Periyar University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) staged protests against the Vice-Chancellor for not acting against the Registrar. The university administration issued a memo to 33 persons who participated in the protests.

Periyar University Registrar (in-charge) P. Viswanathamurthi issued a memo to PUTA president V. Vaithianathan for participating in the protest, and sought a written explanation in five days.

AUT president M.S. Balamurugan condemned Mr. Jagannathan for his “continuous, utter indifference and apathy” towards directives from the government. He said that the V-C had posed an unlawful challenge to the State.

According to him, it also exposed the V-C’s “double standards” in “victimising” unpreferred teachers such as K. Premkumar, the general secretary of PUTA, “whose illegal and purposely protracted” suspension was nearing completion.

“The AUT urges the State government to immediately remove the V-C, as his challenge to the State should not be tolerated anymore,” Mr. Balamurugan said.

Mr. Jagannathan and Registrar (in-charge) Viswanathamurthi were not available for comment.

