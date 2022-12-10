Periyar University urged to release exam schedule

December 10, 2022 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST

Students and faculties of Periyar University and its affiliated colleges have urged the university to release the semester exam schedule at the earliest, as two weeks had passed in December.

Usually, the semester exam would be conducted from November second week to December second week. But this year, the university has not released the exam schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

The faculties of the university said that as per UGC norms college should run for 90 days in a semester and after that exams should be conducted. This year, colleges reopened in July third week. As 90 working days were completed in November’s second week, many colleges declared holidays. But still, there is no clarification from the university regarding the exam date. The exams are usually conducted for one month for UG and PG, and after that, paper valuation takes place for ten days. “We are receiving information that the university plans to conduct semester exams alone for second and third year students starting on December 27. So it may continue until Pongal, after which valuation will take place. Naturally, it will also affect the next semester examinations,” the faculties pointed out.

When contacted Periyar University Vice Chancellor R. Jagannathan in this regard, he was not available for comments.

Officials with the university administration denied the allegations and said the exam schedule would be released soon. “As admission extended till November this year, that is the main reason for the delay in exams, and we planned to complete the exams before the Pongal festival,” officials added.