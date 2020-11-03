Coimbatore

Periyar University to get synthetic track

Periyar University has received a grant from the Centre for constructing synthetic track under the Khelo India programme here, a release from the University said.

Vice-Chancellor of the University P. Kolandaivel said in a release that there are about 500 students studying at the University under sports quota.

According to a release, the Department of Physical Education submitted a proposal to Union Sports Ministry under the Khelo India programme for constructing synthetic track. The University has been considered for a grant of ₹7 crore and ₹2.66 crore would be given from the University budget after taking necessary permission from the syndicate for constructing the synthetic track. Tenders would be soon floated for the construction of an eight-lane 400-metre track.

