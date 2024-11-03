Periyar University Teachers Association submits memorandum to Higher Education Secretary

The Periyar University Teachers Association (PUTA) has submitted a memorandum to Higher Education Secretary K. Gopal highlighting various demands, including revoking the suspension of the association general secretary.

In the memorandum, the PUTA president V. Vaithianathan said that for revealing various issues in the university to the government, PUTA general secretary K. Prem Kumar was placed under suspension two years ago.

He continues to be under suspension, which is against the law, as government rules clearly prescribe that no employee should be in suspension for a long period. Similarly, many high courts and the Supreme Court in various cases stated that suspension is not a punishment and it should not be continued for a long period. But, Mr. Prem Kumar is suspended for more than two years by the university administration against the rules and court rulings. The Higher Education Department should look into the issue and direct Periyar University to revoke the suspension order, Mr. Vaithianathan added.

Demanding an inquiry committee, Mr. Vaithianathan said some of the Dalit outfits sent complaints to the Tamil Nadu State Commission for SC/ST that the Periyar University administration allegedly delayed the promotion of SC/ST faculty members. The Higher Education Department should constitute an inquiry committee and take action against the officials concerned who are responsible for this. The postings filled against the 200-point roster system should be cancelled and should be filled as per the 200-point roster system to ensure social justice. Similarly, the posts like registrar and controller of examinations should be filled, Mr. Vaithianathan added.