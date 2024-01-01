Periyar University staff members want IAS officer to take over administration

January 01, 2024 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - Salem

Associations of teaching and non-teaching staff members of the Periyar University have urged the State government and Higher Education Department to appoint an IAS officer to take over the administration of the university in the “absence” of the recently arrested Vice-Chancellor, R. Jagannathan, and Registrar (full additional charge), K. Thangavel, who is at large.

Last week, the Salem City police registered a case against the two university officials, and two others, on charges of cheating and misappropriation of funds. Subsequently, the Vice-Chancellor was arrested.

However, he was later released on conditional bail and, thereafter, admitted to a private hospital in Salem due to a “cardiac-related issue”. Mr. Thangavel and the other accused, on the other hand, have been missing since the registration of the case.

In this backdrop, considering the future of students from four districts, the Periyar University Employees Union (PUEU) and Periyar University Teachers Association (PUTA) have urged the State Government and Higher Education Department to appoint an IAS officer to run the administration.

PUTA president V. Vaithianathan expressed concern over the several allegations of corruption, malpractice, and irregularities plaguing the varsity, and said that the allegations against the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar have tarnished the higher education sector’s image. The university is in an unprecedented situation in its silver jubilee year, Mr. Vaithianathan said.

PUTA general secretary K. Prem Kumar said 3,000 students are enrolled at the university, which comprises 27 departments and 125 affiliated colleges, and has 150 teachers and 700 employees.

Mr. Kumar said it appears that the Vice-Chancellor has been affected by a serious health condition as he is “unable to even come and sign at the Suramangalam police station as per his bail condition.”

Therefore, as per the Periyar University Act, the government should immediately make alternative arrangements to manage the administrative affairs, he added.

According to Section IV of Article 12 of the Periyar University Act, when any temporary vacancy occurs in the office of the Vice-Chancellor or when the Vice-Chancellor is, by reason of illness, absent, or by any other reason unable to exercise his powers and perform the duties of his office, the senior-most professor of the university shall exercise the powers and perform the duties of the Vice-Chancellor till the Syndicate makes the requisite arrangements for performing the duties of the Vice-Chancellor.

“So, on behalf of the PUTA, we request the government to take appropriate action to form a Vice-Chancellor’s executive committee,” he said.

In the absence of a permanent registrar and controller of examinations at the university for the last several years, the administration has been facing a lot of issues, he further said, adding, “We request the government to appoint an IAS officer as a special officer to run the university.”

The Principal Secretary for the Higher Education Department, A. Karthik, was unavailable for comments.

The university and its affiliated colleges are set to re-open on Tuesday after Christmas vacation.