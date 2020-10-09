Coimbatore

Periyar University results declared

Vice-Chancellor of Periyar University P. Kolandaivel released the results of examinations held in April this year. According to a release, students can view the results on University website www.periyaruniversity.ac.in and SMS is also being sent.

