Periyar University Registrar goes on medical leave amid T.N. government’s directive to suspend him

February 13, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Salem

The Periyar University Registrar (full additional charge), K. Thangavel, has gone on medical leave for 12 days amid the Tamil Nadu government’s directive to Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan to suspend him.

On February 7, the Higher Education Department Secretary A. Karthik sent a letter to Mr. Jagannathan, directing him to suspend Mr. Thangavel based on the outcome of an inquiry committee constituted by the government. Seven charges, including misappropriation of fund, against Mr. Thangavel have been proven. As the charges are severe in nature and the Registrar is set to retire on February 29, he should be suspended immediately for further investigations, the Secretary added in the letter. Even though six days have passed, the Vice-Chancellor has not taken action against the Registrar.

Meanwhile, Mr. Thangavel has gone on medical leave. In the letter, Mr. Thangavel said that due to back pain he needed medical leave from February 12 to 23, and would submit medical certificate at the time of joining.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a Senate meeting was held at the Periyar University. The government and aided college teachers who participated in the Senate meeting urged the V-C not to conduct the election to fill a syndicate member vacancy for teachers, and questioned him for not suspending the Registrar. Later, the teachers staged a walkout and protested against the V-C.

Later, a candidate of self-financing colleges was elected to the syndicate member post through voting.

The Students Federation of India, which announced a protest against Periyar University on Tuesday, has postponed it to February 16.