Periyar University prepares hand sanitisers for internal use

The department of Chemistry at Periyar University has prepared alcohol-based hand sanitisers for internal use.

P. Kolandaivel, Vice-Chancellor of Periyar University, distributed hand sanitisers to the University staff. Mr. Kolandaivel said in a release that the sanitiser was prepared in the Chemistry laboratory at the University and it would be also distributed to those living in University quarters and essential staff. He said that disinfectants are sprayed on the University premises regularly.