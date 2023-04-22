Periyar University issues memo to assistant professor for taking part in protest

April 22, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Salem

The Periyar University administration has issued a memo to an assistant professor for taking part in a demonstration staged by the members of the Periyar University Employees’ Union (PUEU) earlier this month.

The Association of University Teachers (AUT) termed the action “undemocratic”. It alleged that the memo was issued to threaten the assistant professor, who was a witness for the two-member committee constituted by the Higher Education Department to inquire into irregularities that took place at the university.

The protest staged by the members of the PUEU, to highlight various demands, also saw the participation of the functionaries of Periyar University Teachers’ Association (PUTA). After 10 days, on April 19, the Periyar University Registrar (full additional charge) K. Thangavel issued a memo to assistant professor V. Vaidhyanathan, also president of PUTA, for participating in the protest. The Registrar also sought an explanation from Mr. Vaidhyanathan for taking part in the protest.

AUT president P. Thirunavukkarasu said that Mr. Vaidhyanathan participated in the demonstration on behalf of his association and not as a faculty. “This memo is allegedly to threaten him to not speak in front of the inquiry committee,” Mr. Thirunavukkarasu said.

Urging the State government to look into the issue, Mr. Thirunavukkarasu alleged that Mr. Thangavel was facing corruption charges, which were under investigation by the inquiry committee. He urged the government to give protection to the assistant professor who was attacked for lodging a DVAC complaint against the university in the past. The AUT also demanded removal of Mr. Thangavel from the Registrar post.

Officials at the Periyar University claimed that the assistant professor’s participation in the protest was against the code of conduct of employees. Hence, the memo was issued as per rule, they said.