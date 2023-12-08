Periyar University in Salem issues memo to faculty for releasing books on Periyar, Macaulay

December 08, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Salem

Triggering yet another controversy, the Periyar University issued a memo to a professor who wrote and released a book on Periyar E. V. Ramasamy.

The university issued a memo dated November 17, 2023 to Journalism and Mass Communication department associate professor R. Subramani. In the memo, the university asked him to give an explanation within seven days for releasing books titled Periyarin Porkalangal (Periyar’s battlefield), and Macaulay Was An Enemy of Conservative Education. The university asked whether the associate professor got consent from the administration to release the books or not.

Faculty attached to the university, on condition of anonymity, said that the associate professor is a State government nominee of the university Syndicate. The university administration is allegedly trying to suspend him for frivolous reasons.

Mr. Subramani first released the book titled Macaulay in 2007. Six months ago, he added 60 more pages to the book and renamed it as Macaulay Was An Enemy of Conservative Education.

Similarly, the book on Periyar was released at the 2022 book fair in Chennai. Presently, he is director of the Periyar Chair at the university. But after he (Mr. Subramani) was appointed as government-nominated Syndicate member in October this year, the university administration started to target him.

Many years after the book was released, now the university is questioning him, the faculty alleged.

Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) president Kolathur Mani said that the Periyar University administration was allegedly trying to spread the BJP and RSS agendas. “If a director of Periyar Chair could not write about Periyar, then who would? The university is allegedly unable to digest Mr. Subramani being nominated to the Syndicate by the government. We suspect that some officials in the Higher Education Department are allegedly supporting the university for spreading the BJP agenda. It is surprising that the department and its Minister do not give importance to these issues. We urge the Chief Minister to look into the issue and take stern action against the university administration,” Mr. Mani added.

Mr. Subramani refused to comment on the issue.

University sources said that Mr. Subramani gave his explanation for the memo. The university has asked him to submit the two books before December 12. After that, a team will inquire the issue, sources added.

Periyar University Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan was unavailable for comments.

