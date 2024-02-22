Periyar University in Salem informs Higher Education Department it is not in a position to pay seven guest lecturers

February 22, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Salem

The Periyar University has informed the Higher Education Department and the colleges concerned that it is not in a position to pay salaries to seven guest lecturers even as Higher Education Department secretary A. Karthik directed the university to pay the salaries and that the department will reimburse the amount later.

In 2019 and 2020, the Tamil Nadu government converted 41 constituent colleges in the State into government colleges. On February 29, 2019, 14 constituent colleges were converted into government colleges and the remaining were converted on December 11, 2020.

While the government took over the constituent colleges, it did not recognise all the courses in the colleges. The Higher Education Department also clarified that the concerned parent universities should pay the salary for the guest lecturers of the unsanctioned subjects (not recognised by the government) until the government approves the subjects.

Based on the direction, Periyar University paid salaries for seven guest lecturers of unsanctioned subjects in its erstwhile constituent colleges in Pappireddipatti and Pennagaram in Dharmapuri district and Edappadi in Salem district until June 2023.

After that, the university did not pay the salaries to the seven guest lecturers. The issue was brought to the attention of the Higher Education Department, and the department directed the university to pay the salary, wide letters dated October 9, 2023, and January 7, 2024. The department also assured it that the salary paid to the guest lecturers would be reimbursed later.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a guest lecturer said that for the past eight months, “the university has not paid salaries to us. We are struggling to meet our daily needs. The university is allegedly paying lakhs of rupees to the principals of erstwhile constituent colleges who were sent back to the university after the colleges were converted into government colleges, as these principals were not appointed following the rules.”

“Now, the university has decided not to provide salaries to us based on its financial constraints. It had passed an agenda in this regard in the Syndicate meeting held on November 6, 2023. It had also informed the Higher Education Department and the colleges about its decision last week.

Periyar University Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan was not available for comments.

University officials said that in the Syndicate meeting held in November, the university clearly stated its position.The meeting passed the university decision to not provide salaries to the guest lecturers.

In the meeting, six government department secretaries, including the deputy secretary to government (Department of Higher Education), also participated and gave their consent for this agenda. If there is anything against the rules, then how have they given their consent to this agenda? The university has not provided salaries to guest lecturers based on this agenda (resolution), officials added.