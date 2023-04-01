Periyar University in Salem gets new registrar; AUT, PMK oppose appointment

April 01, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Salem

The appointment of Professor Thangavel as the new registrar with full additional charge at Periyar University has drawn sharp criticism from the Association of University Teachers (AUT) and the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). The party’s founder, S. Ramadoss, has objected to the appointment on the grounds that the new registrar was facing corruption charges and that an inquiry into these was being conducted by a committee constituted by the State government.

Prof. Thangavel took over from Prof. Balagurunathan on Friday, though the latter was to retire from service in May. State president of the AUT P. Thirunavukkarasu said the association had welcomed the formation of an inquiry committee headed by the Additional Secretary of Higher Education Department.

The committee came to the university once and got the files. The Higher Education Secretary had summoned the seven witnesses to the university for inquiry. But, a day before the hearing, the Registrar informed that the inquiry officer was not well and that the date of the hearing would be announced later.

The Higher Education Department had, meanwhile, extended by two months the tenure of the inquiry committee, which is probing allegations of corruption and irregularities at the university.

The two-month extension has raised a suspicion that it might favour the persons who are facing serious allegations. “It is to be noted that for the last two months, the accused in the file maintenance department have been allegedly hiding and destroying the files,” Mr. Thirunavukkarasu alleged.

Condemning the appointment of Mr. Thangavel as Registrar, Mr. Thirunavukkarau said “We learned that the head of the computer science department, who is facing serious allegations, has been appointed as Registrar. We urge the Chancellor, the Minister for Higher Education, and the Principal Secretary of the Higher Education to conduct the investigation quickly and transparently so that the culprits do not escape. We urge them to immediately suspend the faculty against whom the inquiry committee was constituted until the investigation is completed,” the AUT president said.

In a release, Dr. Ramadoss said the two-month extension given to the committee was not needed, and the government should ensure that the culprits were punished.

When contacted, Prof. Thangavel refused comments.