Periyar University in Salem decides to rent its buildings; faculty members express concern

September 02, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST

Periyar University here has decided to rent its buildings for government and government-related functions though the faculty members of the university have expressed concern.

A circular issued by the University Registrar (full additional charge), K. Thangavel, said that rent was fixed to provide the halls and computer labs for government or government-related functions, training of government employees, and conducting exam-related works, based on the order of the University Vice Chancellor, R. Jagannathan.

As per that decision, the auditorium with air conditioning facility will be rented for ₹47,200 (including GST) a day, the dining hall for ₹21,240 a day, computer labs (50 computers) for ₹9,400 per day (if a generator is used, ₹1,000 must be paid for an hour), the seminar hall for ₹11,800 per day (using a generator in the seminar hall costs ₹500 per hour), the seminar hall without air conditioning for ₹8,260 per day, and one class room with a capacity of seating 40 people for ₹1,416 a day.

Faculty members said that there is no clarity whether the university is going to rent its properties on holidays or on university working days too. “No other university in this State makes this kind of decision. Likewise, the Vice Chancellor has no power to take this decision without getting approval from the finance committee, the Senate, and the Syndicate. We do not know how they rent the computer labs and class rooms. The university should clarify the necessity of this decision,” said one of the faculty members.

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) district secretary, S. Pavithran, said government schools or universities should not function on a profit basis. Providing computer labs for rent will affect the students of the department concerned. The university should withdraw its decision or the SFI will stage a protest against the university. The Tamil Nadu government and higher education department should take action against the University Registar (FAC) and Vice Chancellor, he said.

When contacted, the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar were unavailable for comment.