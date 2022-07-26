Coimbatore

Periyar University forms panel to probe allegations levelled against Registrar-in charge

Staff ReporterJuly 26, 2022 21:45 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 16:30 IST

Periyar University has formed a three-member committee for a department-level inquiry into the allegations levelled against Registrar-in-Charge D. Gopi on Tuesday.   On Monday, police arrested Gopi based on a sexual harassment complaint by a Ph.D student. Following this, Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan formed a three-member committee to inquire into the allegation.    The panel consists of Controller of Examinations (CoE) in-charge Kathiravan, University Dean in-charge Kannan, and PRIDE director in-charge Murugan. The police have sent the documents related to the arrest of Gopi. The sources said that based on the findings, the university will soon issue a suspension order for Gopi.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...