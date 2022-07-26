Periyar University forms panel to probe allegations levelled against Registrar-in charge

Periyar University has formed a three-member committee for a department-level inquiry into the allegations levelled against Registrar-in-Charge D. Gopi on Tuesday. On Monday, police arrested Gopi based on a sexual harassment complaint by a Ph.D student. Following this, Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan formed a three-member committee to inquire into the allegation. The panel consists of Controller of Examinations (CoE) in-charge Kathiravan, University Dean in-charge Kannan, and PRIDE director in-charge Murugan. The police have sent the documents related to the arrest of Gopi. The sources said that based on the findings, the university will soon issue a suspension order for Gopi.