Periyar University faculty demands filling vacant syndicate member posts

Published - October 19, 2024 08:32 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari

The Periyar University Teachers Association (PUTA) and faculty members have demanded that vacant syndicate member posts be filled as per rules.

Periyar University has 22 syndicate members, of which four are selected from the university’s faculty depending on seniority. Two members are required to hold the professor rank, one associate professor and one assistant professor. As the syndicate is responsible for policy decisions, it is considered a powerful body in the university administration. 

PUTA raised concerns that all four syndicate positions representing university faculty had become vacant before the university’s 23rd convocation, held on 17 October. 

PUTA president V. Vaithianathan said that the four syndicate members received promotions on October 9, as a result of which they could not continue in their syndicate roles. “However, the four members participated in the syndicate meeting held before the convocation to win approval for awarding degree certificates to the students, which violated the University Grants Commissioner (UGC) rules,” Mr. Vaithianathan alleged.

In an interview with the media, Periyar University Registrar (in-charge) P. Viswanathamurthi said the convocation was held with permission from the Governor. However, the PUTA contends that the university administration failed to inform the Governor about the four syndicate position vacancies and has called for an inquiry into the matter.

Mr. Vaithianathan stressed the importance of filling these critical syndicate roles and expressed disappointment that 10 days have passed with no action. He urged the Higher Education Department to intervene and ensure the posts are filled based on seniority and UGC norms. “We demand the Higher Education Department to look into the issue and fill the four vacant syndicate members posts as per seniority and UGC norms,” the PUTA president added.

Periyar University Vice Chancellor R. Jagannathan and Registrar (in-charge) P. Viswanathamurthi were unavailable for comments.

Published - October 19, 2024 08:32 pm IST

